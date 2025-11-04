Syrian president set to visit White House in historic shift

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday in what will be the first official visit by a Syrian head of state in 80 years. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed the diplomatic engagement, describing it as part of President Trump's ongoing efforts to promote global peace through direct dialogue with former adversaries.

The landmark meeting follows significant policy changes by the Trump administration toward Syria, including the decision to lift most US sanctions imposed on the country. "When the president was in the Middle East, he made the historic decision to lift sanctions on Syria to give them a real chance at peace," Leavitt stated, noting that the administration has observed "good progress on that front under their new leadership." The sanctions removal was formalized through an executive order signed June 30.

Monday's meeting will represent the second encounter between Trump and Sharaa, who initially met in Saudi Arabia in May—the first meeting between US and Syrian leaders in 25 years. Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani has characterized the upcoming visit as instrumental in opening "a new chapter" in Damascus-Washington relations, signaling a potential normalization after years of diplomatic estrangement.