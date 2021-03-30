Yandex metrika counter

Syria’s Assad goes back to work after recovering from COVID-19

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has gone back to work after recovering from COVID-19, the Syrian Presidency informed on Twitter.

"On the outcomes of the quarantine, the PCR test showed a negative result, symptoms of infection disappeared. President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma al-Assad go back to work starting today," the message says.

On March 8, the Syrian Presidency informed that al-Assad and his wife were quarantined at home after testing positive for COVID-19. Their condition was stable and they adhered to their duties as usual during quarantine.

