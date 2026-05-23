At least 82 dead after massive coal mine explosion in China - VIDEO

At least 82 dead after massive coal mine explosion in China - VIDEO

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The death toll has climbed to at least 82 following a devastating gas explosion at a coal mine in northern China’s Shanxi province, state media reported on Saturday.

The tragedy struck on Friday evening at the Liushenyu coal mine, located in Qinyuan county, tearing through the facility while 247 miners were working deep underground. While scores of workers managed to survive or were brought to safety, dozens of families are now mourning the catastrophic loss, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

#UPDATE The death toll from a fatal coal mine gas explosion in North China's Shanxi province has risen to 82, with another nine people missing, local authorities said on Saturday. (Video: Xinhua) https://t.co/EDNoiqW3Ys https://t.co/DRyAyQbJXB pic.twitter.com/yD2Di30RV9 — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) May 23, 2026

Emergency rescue teams remain aggressively deployed at the site, working around the clock in a desperate bid to locate the remaining missing workers and secure the volatile underground tunnels.

Local officials have officially launched a comprehensive investigation into the precise cause of the gas buildup and subsequent blast, as scrutiny intensifies over safety protocols at the facility.

News.Az