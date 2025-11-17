Syria’s defense chief, Russian deputy defense minister discuss cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The two sides discussed military cooperation and ways to enhance coordination mechanisms based on their shared interests and goals.

Syria’s transitional defense minister, Murhaf Abu Qasra, has hosted a Russian delegation led by Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, News.Az reports citing the TASS.

"The sides discussed areas of military cooperation and ways to strengthen mechanisms of coordination on the basis of shared interests and aspiration of the two countries," the Syrian defense ministry said.

The Al Arabiya television channel reported earlier that US and Turkish delegations had also arrived in Damascus to discuss security issues with the Syrian government.

The Syrian defense minister paid an official visit to Russia in July and held talks with his Russian counterpart, Andrey Belousov.

News.Az