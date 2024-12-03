Telecommunications cable between Sweden, Finland disrupte

Yandex metrika counter

A telecommunications cable has been cut between Sweden and Finland, News.az reports citing the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper.

According to its information, it was a submarine internet cable. The incident took place last night on the territory of Finland.

On November 17-18, two cables were damaged in the Baltic Sea. One connects Germany with Finland, the other Sweden with Lithuania.

