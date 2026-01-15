Tai Po fire death toll confirmed at 168 in Hong Kong

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hong Kong authorities confirmed Thursday that the final death toll from the Tai Po Wang Fuk Court fire stands at 168, including one firefighter, two renovation workers, five construction workers, and ten foreign laborers.

Chris Tang Ping-keung, HKSAR Secretary for Security, said all bodies and remains have been identified and all missing persons accounted for, confirming the figure is final, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The fire, which broke out on November 26, 2025, engulfed seven buildings in the Wang Fuk Court residential complex. To respect families’ wishes, officials will not release a public list of the victims at this time.

