Taiwan death toll from Typhoon Ragasa rises

The fire department revised down the number of people missing after the typhoon in Guangfu, however, from more than 150 to just 17, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The storm, the world’s strongest this year so far, has brought several Asian megacities to a standstill. Streets were empty in Hong Kong as the storm brought waves taller than lampposts to its promenades.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled at Hong Kong’s international airport, schools were shut and shelves in supermarkets emptied across several cities in China.

Nearly 1.9 million people were relocated across Guangdong province, the southern Chinese economic powerhouse.

The storm, described by forecasters as the most powerful on Earth so far this year, was packing maximum sustained winds of 185kmph and gusts up to 230kmph, according to the Philippine weather agency Pagasa.

The typhoon is forecast to keep its current strength before weakening slightly as it approaches China’s coast today.

Earlier, the storm lashed the Philippines, killing at least three people as its bands triggered widespread flooding and landslides.