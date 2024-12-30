Taiwan detects 23 Chinese warplanes, 6 ships near island amid rising tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Taiwan's Defense Ministry reported detecting the approach of 23 Chinese warplanes and six ships to the island.

“23 PLA [People's Liberation Army] aircraft and 6 PLAN [People's Liberation Army Navy - TASS] vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 16 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ [air defense identification zone],” the ministry said on X, News.Az reports.“We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly,” the ministry stated.Taiwan has operated under its own administration since 1949, when the Kuomintang, led by Chiang Kai-shek, retreated to the island after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Beijing continues to view Taiwan as a province of the People's Republic of China.

