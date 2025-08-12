Taiwan prepares to evacuate hundreds as Typhoon Podul approaches Southeast coast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Taiwanese authorities are urgently evacuating nearly 700 residents in the southeast ahead of Typhoon Podul’s expected landfall on Wednesday. The typhoon, with gusts up to 155 kph (96 mph), is targeting the city of Taitung and nearby areas.

Officials warned of increased flood risks due to a natural dam formed after a landslide caused by a previous storm. Authorities are especially urging residents downstream of the dam to follow evacuation orders closely, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

After hitting the southeast, Typhoon Podul is forecast to move across Taiwan’s densely populated west coast before heading toward China’s Fujian province later this week.

The Central Weather Administration predicts up to 600 mm (24 inches) of rain in southern mountainous regions over the next few days.

This comes as southern Taiwan continues to recover from a July typhoon that caused record winds, landslides, and severe flooding, resulting in four fatalities.

