Taiwan unveils new Kamikaze jet drone, Mighty Hornet IV

The American company Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, in collaboration with Taiwan’s National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), has unveiled the new Mighty Hornet IV attack drone.

It is a deeply modernized version of the MQM-178 target drone and will be presented at the Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology Exhibition (TADTE), which takes place on September 18-20 in Taipei, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The cooperation envisages that Kratos will be engaged in the international promotion of the new platform, which is positioned as a solution for global defense needs.

The Mighty Hornet IV has a speed of up to 980 km/h, high load maneuvering capability and a flight ceiling of over 10.6 km.

Recent demonstrations have confirmed the reliability and adaptability of the MQM-178, enhancing its role in manned unmanned command (MUM-T) and barrage munitions scenarios.

“The Mighty Hornet IV marks a significant leap forward in Taiwan’s military capabilities and a logical extension of the airborne target support Kratos has provided to the country over the past 15 years,” said Steve Fendley, president of Kratos’ Unmanned Systems Division.

With its high speed, maneuverability and high altitude capability, the Mighty Hornet IV can perform strike, reconnaissance and support missions in complex air defense environments.

News.Az