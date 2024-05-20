Tajikistan keen on deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan in various areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tajikistan is keen on deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan in various areas, Sherali Kabir, Tajik Minister of Industry and New Technologies, said on Monday.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan Business Forum in Baku, Minister Kabir proposed considering the possibilities of cooperation in the mining sector between the two countries.“We offer Azerbaijani companies specific projects for implementation and hope that certain agreements will be reached as a result of today’s business forum,” he said.Kabir noted that the issue of climate change is also relevant for Tajikistan.“We have very great potential. We invite Azerbaijani companies to Tajikistan. We have an interesting investment agreement mechanism that we can offer for cooperation,” he added.

News.Az