Tokyo stocks slip on profit-taking, Iran ceasefire concerns

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Tokyo shares declined on Thursday as investors moved to secure profits after the previous day’s rally, while uncertainty lingered over the sustainability of the United States-Iran ceasefire.

The Nikkei 225 index dropped 413.10 points, or 0.73%, closing at 55,895.32, while the broader Topix index fell 33.83 points, or 0.90%, ending at 3,741.47, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Among the Prime Market sectors, air transportation, retail, and real estate stocks led the losses.

Although the market initially edged higher in early trading, supported by Wall Street gains overnight, profit-taking gradually weighed on prices.

Analysts noted that upward momentum remained restrained, with investors largely on the sidelines awaiting further developments in the ceasefire before upcoming U.S.-Iran peace talks in Islamabad later this week.

News.Az