Apple rolls out iOS and iPadOS 26.4.1 to address key bug

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Apple has released iOS 26.4.1 and iPadOS 26.4.1, describing the updates as containing only bug fixes, with no security patches, News.Az reports, citing Macworld.

The official patch notes simply read: “This update provides bug fixes for your iPhone.”

However, users on Apple’s developer forums report that the update addresses a significant iCloud sync bug introduced in iOS 26.4.

According to a discussion thread, the bug prevented devices running iOS or iPadOS 26.4 from receiving notifications about changes to iCloud data, meaning updates from other devices were not being delivered.

The issue affected all apps using CloudKit, both first-party and third-party, including Apple’s own Passwords app. The release of iOS/iPadOS 26.4.1 appears to resolve this problem. Users running the iOS 26.5 beta are not affected, as the bug does not appear in that version.

News.Az