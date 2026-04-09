Israel says it will open direct talks with Lebanon

The move signals a potentially significant shift in relations between the two neighbouring countries, which remain technically in a state of conflict and have no formal diplomatic ties, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Mr Netanyahu said the decision was aimed at addressing ongoing security concerns along the shared border and exploring possible frameworks for de-escalation. Details of the proposed talks, including their scope and timing, were not immediately disclosed.

Tensions between Israel and Lebanon have remained high in recent months, with sporadic exchanges of fire reported along the frontier. The situation has been further complicated by the involvement of armed groups operating in southern Lebanon.

It is unclear how Beirut will respond to the proposal. Lebanese officials have not yet publicly commented on the announcement.

Previous attempts to ease tensions between the two sides have largely been mediated through international actors, rather than direct engagement. Analysts say any shift towards face-to-face negotiations could mark a notable development in efforts to stabilise the border region.