Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan agree on another 38 km of common state border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Topographic working groups of the Tajik and Kyrgyz government delegations on the delimitation and demarcation of the border have mapped out another 38.35 km of disputed areas, the national news agency Khovar reported following a meeting of the groups in the Kyrgyz city of Batken, News.az reports citing TASS.

"Topographic working groups agreed on 38.35 km of the Tajik-Kyrgyz state border," the message reads.

The meeting of topographic working groups and groups on legal issues of the delegations of the two countries was held from January 10 to 15. The topographers will continue to map out the remaining areas at the next meeting, which will be held in Tajikistan.

News.Az