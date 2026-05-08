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Tajikistan president Rahmon to visit China next week

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Tajikistan president Rahmon to visit China next week
Photo: Press Service of President of Tajikistan

Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon will pay a state visit to China next week, News.Az reports, citing Trend.

According to the information, the visit is being held at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Tajik leader’s visit is scheduled to take place from May 11 to 14, the Chinese foreign ministry said in its statement.


News.Az 

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