Tal Afar city centre recaptured from IS group, Iraqi forces say

Iraqi forces have dislodged Islamic State from 70 percent of Tal Afar, a stronghold of the militants in northwestern Iraq, Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari said on Saturday, Reuters reports.

"Units of the Counter-Terrorism Service liberated the Citadel and Basatin districts and raised the Iraqi flag on top of the citadel," the offensive's commander General Abdulamir Yarallah said in a statement.



The news coincides with a visit to Iraq by two French ministers to affirm their country's support in the fight against the Islamic State group.



"God willing the remaining part will be liberated soon," Jaafari said at a news conference.



The offensive on Tal Afar, which lies on the supply route between Syria and the former Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, started on Aug. 20.

