Taliban announces establishing control of entire territory of Afghanistan

The Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) announced on Sunday it was controlling the entire territory of Afghanistan, the Al Arabiya TV Channel reported.

The Taliban said in a statement cited by the TV Channel that "no combat operations are underway in the capital of the country and the group has established control of the whole of Afghanistan.".

The Taliban launched an offensive on Kabul from all directions on Sunday morning. Acting Afghan Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal announced in a live broadcast of the Tolo News TV Channel that "the handover of power will be peaceful."

According to the available data, the power transfer from the current Afghan government to the transitional administration will take place in the presidential palace in Kabul on Sunday.

