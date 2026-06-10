Pakistan says 26 terrorists killed in strikes near Afghan border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Twenty-six terrorists were killed after Pakistan launched strikes against outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border areas, said an official on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The killed terrorists were involved in recent terror activities against security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, according to Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, adding that a training centre, a hideout and an ammunition cache have also been destroyed during the operation.

Pakistan has always strived to maintain peace and stability in the region, the minister said, adding that the safety and security of citizens remained the top priority.

He added that security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

News.Az