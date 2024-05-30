Talks underway on participation of colonial territories in COP29 - Baku Initiative Group

+ ↺ − 16 px

Negotiations on the participation of overseas countries in COP29 are underway, the head of the Baku Initiative Group Abbas Abbasov said at a press conference in the Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

According to him, the public will be informed about the results of the negotiations.The heads and secretaries of the Commissions of the Parliament of French Polynesia (Mā'OHI Nui - in the local language), as well as the leadership of the ruling Tavini party, arrived in Azerbaijan on a visit.The purpose of the four-day visit is to consider the possibility of establishing inter-parliamentary, economic, humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and French Polynesia, as well as cooperation in the fields of science, education, sports, healthcare and other areas.The visit of the delegation of French Polynesia took place at the invitation of the Baku Initiative Group, which operates in the fight against colonialism and its new manifestations in the 21st century.The visit is organized in accordance with the provisions of the Cooperation Agreement signed between the Baku Initiative Group and the Tavini party within the framework of the international conference “Liberation from colonialism: the consequences of assimilation and its impact on the implementation of human rights”, organized by the Baku Initiative Group on April 30 this year in Vienna UN office.The Tavini party has been fighting for the independence of French Polynesia for many years.

News.Az