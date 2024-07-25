Tanker carrying 1.4 mln litres of oil capsizes off Philippines

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Philippine-flagged tanker carrying 1.4 million litres of industrial fuel oil capsized and sank off Manila on Thursday, authorities reported, as they worked to contain a spill extending several kilometers, News.Az reports citing AFP.

The MT Terra Nova had been heading for the central city of Iloilo when it sank in Manila Bay, nearly seven kilometres (4.3 miles) off Limay municipality in Bataan province, near the capital, in the early hours.Strong winds and high waves were hampering response efforts, Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista told a briefing."We were able to rescue 16 out of 17 crew, one is missing," Bautista said.Four of the crew were receiving medical treatment.A search and rescue operation was under way for the missing crew member, the Philippine Coast Guard said.An oil slick stretching about 3.7 kilometres was being carried by a "strong current" in an easterly, north-easterly direction.Marine environmental protection personnel have been mobilised to help contain it.Coast guard Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gavan said he has ordered an investigation into the incident.The vessel's sinking happened as heavy rains fuelled by Typhoon Gaemi and the seasonal monsoon lashed Manila and surrounding regions in recent days.

News.Az