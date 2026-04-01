Tanzania raises fuel price caps amid global supply disruptions

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Tanzania's energy regulator on Wednesday announced new cap prices for petroleum products amid escalating global supply disruptions linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

In a public notice issued by the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA), the April 2026 fuel price adjustments were largely attributed to the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which began in late February, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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The regulator noted that Tanzania is implementing measures to ensure fuel supply security while minimizing economic and social impacts.

Under the new cap prices effective from April 1, petrol in Dar es Salaam will retail at about 1.53 U.S. dollars per liter, while diesel and kerosene will cost about 1.52 and 1.47 dollars per liter, respectively.

Prices are slightly higher in Tanga and Mtwara, reflecting transport and logistical variations, it said.

Wholesale prices have also been adjusted, with petrol in Dar es Salaam capped at about 1.47 dollars per liter.

EWURA urged consumers to use fuel efficiently during the period of volatility, emphasizing the government's commitment to stabilizing the energy sector amid external shocks.

News.Az