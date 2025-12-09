Tanzanian president urges citizens to safeguard peace, unity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday called on citizens to uphold the nation's core values of peace, unity, and solidarity as the country celebrated 64 years of independence, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

In a message posted on her social media platforms, Hassan congratulated Tanzanians on the milestone, emphasizing that the fruits of freedom remain visible in the country's progress and that every citizen bears responsibility for protecting them.

"As we commemorate this important day, let us remind one another of the need to continue protecting our national values of peace, unity, and solidarity. These values are the foundation of our successful journey, which stands as a unique example in Africa and the world," she wrote.

Hassan highlighted that independence has enabled Tanzanians to make sovereign decisions, plan, and implement development initiatives that safeguard national interests and improve livelihoods.

She stressed that these goals reflect the vision of the nation's founders and must continue to guide future generations.

Tanzania gained independence on Dec. 9, 1961.

News.Az