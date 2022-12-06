TAP becomes Italy’s second largest gas supplier

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is Italy's second largest source of gas supply, according to October data from the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, News.Az reports citing the TAP AG consortium.

Gas transportation to Italy via TAP rose by 21 percent in October 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021.

As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonisation objectives.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

News.Az