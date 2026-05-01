Lilly’s new weight loss pill sees rising demand

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Eli Lilly and Company’s newly launched oral weight loss drug was prescribed 5,612 times across the United States in its third week following market introduction, according to analysts who cited IQVIA prescription data, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The figures indicate early uptake of the drug as it continues to gain traction after its launch, based on pharmacy and prescription tracking information compiled by IQVIA.

News.Az