TAP capacity planned to be increased to 20 bcm: Italian official

Italy intends to strengthen cooperation within the Southern Gas Corridor, said Italy’s Undersecretary at the Ministry of the Ecological Transition Vannia Gava.

She made the remarks while speaking at the Baku Energy Forum in the Azerbaijani capital on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Gava noted that the capacity of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is planned to be increased to 20 billion cubic meters. “This will play an important role in terms of ensuring supplies to Greece and Italy,” she said.

The official stressed that gas supplies via the Southern Gas Corridor have reached 7.2 billion cubic meters.

The two-day Baku Energy Forum, organized as part of the Baku Energy Week, will focus on global energy prospects, financing the transition to green Energy, gas supplies, a map of exploration, production opportunities in the Caspian region and a number of other topical issues.

More than 400 delegates from 20 countries of the world are taking part in the forum. The forum program includes 25 topics from 50 speakers. The plenary session was devoted to energy in transition: new opportunities and challenges in a changing world.

