TAP is currently offering three expansion scenarios, TAP Head of Commercial

“TAP is currently offering three expansion scenarios: a limited expansion (approx. 14.4bcm/a), a partial expansion (approx. 17.1bcm/a) and a full expansion (approx. 20bcm/a). Through the open, transparent and non-discriminatory market test process, TAP offers forward firm long-term capacity to the market and we look forward to receiving bids during the summer period,” said TAP Head of Commercial Marija Savova.

“After four and a half months since gas flow via TAP started, we transported more than 2 billion cubic meters of gas and provided safe and reliable transmission services to our shippers. The possibility to expand TAP’s capacity in stages, in line with the relevant demand and supply, is a significant opportunity, especially for the countries in the South Eastern Europe region, which could enable them to reach their decarbonisation targets,” TAP Managing Director Luca Schieppati said.

According to the company, Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG launches the binding phase of its market test with an information phase, which provides two months lead time until actual bids may be submitted, starting 17 July 2021.

The binding phase opens following the approval of the Project Proposal of TAP, the Italian transmission system operator (TSO) Snam Rete Gas (SRG) and the Greek TSO DESFA by the national regulatory authorities of Greece, Albania and Italy, in May 2021.

Following the commencement of gas flows via TAP in December 2020, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG announced that more than 2 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas from Azerbaijan has now entered Europe via the Greek interconnection point of Kipoi, where TAP connects to the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP). As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

TAP is the European leg of the Southern Gas Corridor, a gateway project that will transport 10 billion cubic metres (bcm/a) of new gas supplies from Azerbaijan to multiple markets in Europe.

The TAP system operates in line with internationally recognized quality, health, safety and environmental standards, and is designed with the potential to double its throughput capacity to 20 bcm/a.

TAP's shareholding is comprised of BP (20%), SOCAR (20%), Snam (20%), Fluxys (19%), Enagás (16%) and Axpo (5%).

