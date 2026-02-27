Target to remove synthetic colors from cereals by end of May

The move follows similar initiatives by packaged food makers such as PepsiCo, Campbell’s, and Conagra Brands, who announced plans last year to cut artificial dyes in response to public health campaigns. Target’s chief merchandising officer, Cara Sylvester, said the decision reflects growing consumer demand for healthier lifestyles and an evolving product offering to meet those needs, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Target’s timeline is faster than some brands on its shelves, such as General Mills’ Lucky Charms, which plans to eliminate artificial colors by 2027. Retail giant Walmart has also committed to removing synthetic dyes from its private-label foods by January 2027.

The retailer, currently navigating a sales slump and executing a turnaround under CEO Michael Fiddelke, is set to report its quarterly results on Tuesday, with the move to dye-free cereals highlighting its efforts to appeal to health-conscious consumers.