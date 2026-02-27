Pakistan army reports 274 Taliban fighters killed, 400 injured - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pakistan Army said it has killed 274 Taliban fighters and injured more than 400 in recent attacks, according to a statement by Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, director general of the military’s media wing.

Chaudhry added that the operations also destroyed 115 tanks, armoured personnel carriers, and artillery pieces, targeting Taliban positions along the border regions, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Visuals of Pakistani strikes on an Afghan Taliban border post in Paktika province: pic.twitter.com/GaREkgflQk — The STRATCOM Bureau (@OSPSF) February 27, 2026

The figures could not be independently verified.

