Dubai reportedly carries out first strikes on Iranian targets

Israel’s public broadcaster Kan News has claimed that the United Arab Emirates has carried out strikes against Iranian targets for the first time amid the ongoing regional escalation.

According to the report, the alleged strikes targeted positions linked to Iran, though no further details were provided, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

There has been no official confirmation from the United Arab Emirates or independent evidence verifying the claim.

