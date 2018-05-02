Tax authorities to return excessively paid taxes based on electronic appeals
Economics
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Taxes has increased the number of provided e-services.
APA reports that in connection with this the Cabinet changed the "List of types of electronic services".
Thus, henceforth submission of applications with the purpose of return of unduly paid sums of tax, penalty and fine will be carried out in electronic form.
