Tea producers, exporters’ association established in Azerbaijan

Tea producers and exporters’ association has been established in Azerbaijan, the country’s Economy Ministry said Nov. 3.

The association was established on the initiative of entrepreneurs and with the support of the Economy Ministry.

“The establishment of the association will help coordinate activity of tea producers and exporters, promote cooperation among them, accelerate the development of the sphere and increase production and export of tea,” the ministry said.

Talyat Mammadov, head of the Astara Chay LLC, has been elected chairman of the board of the association.

News.Az

