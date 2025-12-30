Tech giants pour billions into AI infrastructure boom

+ ↺ − 16 px

Global technology companies are accelerating multi-billion-dollar investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure, as surging demand for advanced models, chips and data centres reshapes competition across the sector.

From OpenAI and Nvidia to Meta, Google and Amazon, firms are committing unprecedented capital to secure computing power, specialised semiconductors and long-term cloud capacity. The spending spree reflects both explosive growth in generative and agentic AI and mounting concerns over supply bottlenecks, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

OpenAI sits at the centre of the investment wave. Amazon is weighing a potential $10 billion investment, while Nvidia is set to invest up to $100 billion and supply data-centre chips, strengthening a partnership that already underpins much of OpenAI’s computing needs. Oracle has reportedly signed one of the largest cloud contracts ever, with OpenAI expected to purchase up to $300 billion in computing power over roughly five years.

Chipmakers are also moving aggressively. OpenAI has partnered with Broadcom to develop its first in-house AI processors and struck a multi-year supply deal with AMD. Nvidia, meanwhile, has expanded its reach through investments and acquisitions spanning Intel, startup Groq and major data-centre operators, cementing its dominance at the heart of the AI hardware ecosystem.

Meta is pursuing a parallel strategy focused on scale and integration. The company is acquiring Chinese startup Manus to strengthen its agentic AI capabilities and has signed massive computing agreements with CoreWeave and Oracle, alongside a multi-year cloud deal with Google. Meta has also taken a large minority stake in Scale AI as it deepens its push to embed AI across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Governments and investors are backing the build-out. The Stargate joint venture between SoftBank, OpenAI and Oracle aims to invest up to $500 billion in AI data-centre infrastructure, while investor groups including BlackRock, Microsoft and Nvidia are buying major data-centre operators to meet soaring demand.

Beyond Big Tech, companies from Tesla to Disney are also committing billions to AI-related deals, underscoring how the technology is spreading across industries from entertainment to automotive manufacturing.

As competition intensifies, the race is no longer just about smarter models, but about who controls the chips, power and infrastructure needed to run them—locking AI investment firmly into long-term corporate strategy for years to come.

