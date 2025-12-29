US stock futures dip as Wall Street nears end of volatile 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

US stock futures fell early Monday as Wall Street prepared to close out the final three trading days of a volatile 2025 that is expected to end with significant gains.

Futures tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq (NQ=F) led the declines, dropping 0.4%, with shares of megacaps Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA) both falling more than 1%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

S&P 500 (ES=F) futures lost 0.2%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM=F) futures remained largely flat.

Meanwhile, volatility gripped the precious metals trade after a furious rally to all-time highs. Silver (SI=F) retreated after rising above $80, while gold (GC=F) futures fell over 1%.

Stocks ended a shortened Christmas trading week near all-time highs, with the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow (^DJI) setting records on Wednesday to start the "Santa Claus rally" period — the last five trading days of December and first two sessions in January.

All three major indexes look set to end a topsy-turvy 2025 with strong gains. The benchmark S&P is up over 17%, and the blue-chip Dow has gained over 14%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) has paced gains, adding over 22% so far — even after briefly entering a bear market in April after the rollout of President Trump's most sweeping tariffs.

Another relatively sleepy week will greet investors heading into the new year. A read on pending home sales is on the docket Monday. But the highlight of the week will likely come Wednesday with the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting earlier this month.

The minutes could add fresh insight for investors looking for clues on the Fed's next move in January, with the divisions that have gripped the central bank in 2025 likely to continue into the new year. Around 80% of bets are on the Fed standing pat at current interest rate levels next month, though traders are more split on what the committee will do in March.

News.Az