Teen accused in Las Vegas cyberattack released under strict court conditions

A 17-year-old accused of carrying out cyberattacks on multiple Las Vegas resorts in 2023 has been released from custody under tight supervision measures.

The judge acknowledged the severity of the allegations, which include stealing millions from casinos and causing over $200 million in damages to MGM Resorts, but noted that the case is only now being pursued two years later and that the teen has had no delinquency before or after 2023, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Prosecutors argued the minor remains a flight risk and community danger, while the defense maintained the opposite, stressing the teen’s lack of prior record. The court has yet to decide whether the case will stay in the juvenile system or be transferred to adult court.

Under the release order, the teen must live under intensive supervision, is banned from owning a smartphone, and can only use the internet for school. The minor cannot be home alone and must always be accompanied by a family member. The family is currently staying at an Airbnb in Nevada to comply with the judge’s requirement that the teen remain in-state.

In addition, authorities have full access to search the teen and their belongings.

Ahead of the session, the defense objected to media presence, but the judge allowed limited coverage, restricting cameras to film only from the minor’s neck down.

