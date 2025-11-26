Teen girl, 13, arrested following fatal shooting of teenager in Los Angeles

They found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after firefighters arrived.

A motive for the crime is as yet unknown, police said.

Pomona Police Department said in a statement: "Due to the nature of the incident, investigators from the Pomona Police Department's Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and initiated an extensive investigation.

"During the course of their investigation, they identified a 13-year-old female as the possible perpetrator. She was taken into custody and transported to Juvenile Hall."

The victim's and the suspect's identities have not been revealed.