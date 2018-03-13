Tehran hosts meeting of Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission for economic, trade and humanitarian cooperation was held in Tehran, Iran.

They discussed a range of issues, including cooperation in the fields of trade, industry, energy, tourism, agriculture, environment, education, health, youth and sports, AzerTag reports.

Mr. Mustafayev highlighted history of relations between the two countries. He stressed the importance of reciprocal visits of the heads of states in development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

On prospects of cooperation, Mr. Mustafayev said there are great opportunities for cooperation in the fields of agriculture, industry, trade, transport, tourism, health and banking. The Minister spoke of possibilities of producing joint busses, agricultural technical equipment.

Minister of finance of Iran, co-chair of the State Commission Masoud Karbasian said his country attaches particular importance to boosting relations with Azerbaijan. The minister highlighted the steadily developing relations between the two countries. He said heads of the states of both countries support development of relations, as well as work of the state commission. Masoud Karbasian said there is a great potential for development of relations in the fields of agriculture, tourism, cargos.

A number of meetings were held with Iranian officials and prospects for expanding cooperation between the countries were discussed.

The trade turnover with Iran in 2017 amounted to $257.1 million, 27.4 percent more than in 2016. In 2017, the export of Azerbaijani products to Iran amounted to $16.8 million.

News.Az

News.Az