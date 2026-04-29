C6 format’s growing geopolitical role discussed in Bangkok

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 29 April 2026, an international symposium titled “Thailand and Central Asia: Building Sustainable Relations and New Partnerships in a Dynamic Eurasia” was held in Bangkok, the capital of the Kingdom of Thailand.

The event aimed to foster scientific and analytical discussions on the growing geopolitical and economic significance of Central Asia, address existing knowledge gaps, and support the development of Thailand’s institutional and strategic partnerships with the region, News.Az reports.

During the panel “Diplomatic Perspectives in Thai–Central Asian Relations in the Context of a Changing Eurasia,” Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Thailand, Elchin Bashirov, delivered remarks on the current state of bilateral relations and highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation on multilateral platforms.

At the panel session titled “Political Roundtable: From Geopolitical Competition to a New World Order and New Economic Corridors,” Ambassador Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Center for the Analysis of International Relations (AIR CENTER) presented a comprehensive overview. He emphasized the need to strengthen connectivity, diversify transport and economic routes, and expand cooperation based on mutual interests to ensure strategic stability.

Source: AIR Center

Shafiyev noted that Central Asia is a natural partner for Azerbaijan: “While shared history and rich cultural heritage provide a strong foundation, the primary focus of cooperation today lies in geoeconomic sectors – energy, transport, logistics, and infrastructure. As President Ilham Aliyev has emphasized, Central Asia and Azerbaijan are already forming a unified space from both geopolitical and geoeconomic perspectives. This reflects not only a political concept, but also the emerging realities of transport, logistics, and economic integration.”

He further stated that ongoing developments in the international system demonstrate the increasing strategic importance of the C6 region across political, economic, and security dimensions, underscoring the need to strengthen the C6 mechanism institutionally.

Source: AIR Center

“This, in addition to enhancing the resilience of the C6 region to potential threats, can also contribute to the secure and uninterrupted functioning of global supply chains.”

The diplomat also подчеркнул that Azerbaijan continues to pursue a constructive and mutually respectful dialogue with Asian institutions, as well as with the United States and European countries. According to him, this balanced approach helps reduce sensitivities, create new opportunities for cooperation, and generate fresh prospects for both regional and national development.

News.Az