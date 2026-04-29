TotalEnergies restarts Saudi Satorp refinery after Iran strike impact

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French oil major TotalEnergies has announced that it restarted its Satorp refinery in Saudi Arabia on April 14, following a shutdown caused by damage sustained during Iranian attacks, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

According to the company, three units at the Satorp site were affected by events on April 8, which prompted a precautionary shutdown for safety reasons.

However, the undamaged units were subsequently restarted.

TotalEnergies stated that the refinery has since resumed operations at a capacity of 230,000 barrels per day (b/d) as of April 14.

News.Az