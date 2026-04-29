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The decision to hold the May 9 Victory Day parade in Moscow without military hardware is partly due to the terrorist threat posed by Kyiv, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"It is a matter of the operational situation," Peskov stated when addressing questions regarding the reasons for the absence of vehicles in the procession. He referenced previous remarks by President Vladimir Putin, noting that the Kyiv regime, facing continued territorial losses on the battlefield, has increasingly resorted to terrorist activities.

Peskov emphasized that against the backdrop of this terrorist threat, all necessary measures are being taken to minimize danger. While confirming that the parade will proceed, he reminded the public that last year’s event was a large-scale, wide-format celebration marking a major anniversary, which naturally demanded a more extensive display. He noted that while the upcoming date is not a milestone anniversary, the parade will still take place, albeit in a reduced format.

News.Az