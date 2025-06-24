An Iranian official claimed that Tehran never received a ceasefire proposal from the United States and saw no reason to end the war with Israel and the United States, the official told CNN on Monday night, News.az reports.
Tehran never received ceasefire proposal, Iran official says
- 24 Jun 2025 07:53
- 24 Jun 2025 08:04
- 1026888
- Middle East
- Share https://news.az/news/tehran-never-received-ceasefire-proposal-iran-official-says Copied
Source: Reuters
The official claimed that Tehran would continue the war and that remarks from Israeli and US leaders would be viewed as a "deception" to justify continued attacks on Iran.