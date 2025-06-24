Yandex metrika counter

Tehran never received ceasefire proposal, Iran official says

Source: Reuters

An Iranian official claimed that Tehran never received a ceasefire proposal from the United States and saw no reason to end the war with Israel and the United States, the official told CNN on Monday night, News.az reports.

The official claimed that Tehran would continue the war and that remarks from Israeli and US leaders would be viewed as a "deception" to justify continued attacks on Iran.


