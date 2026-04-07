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War Nuclear
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US Energy Secretary Chris Wright told lawmakers that Iran is “frighteningly close” to developing nuclear weapons during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.14 May 2026-08:59
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Russia test-fired a new intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday, praised by President Vladimir Putin shortly after he claimed that the fighting in Ukraine is approaching its conclusion.13 May 2026-21:27
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Head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami has told lawmakers that nuclear technology and uranium enrichment are not on the agenda of any potential negotiations with the United States, insisting that talks should focus solely on ending the conflict in the region.12 May 2026-10:07
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Iran has reaffirmed that its uranium enrichment program is “non-negotiable,” with a spokesman for the Iranian parliament’s National Security Committee saying Tehran will continue its nuclear activities despite growing international pressure.12 May 2026-06:31
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Iran is preparing to send its final position on a US peace proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, amid continued diplomatic exchanges and cautious optimism from both sides, according to reports.07 May 2026-10:06
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A senior Iranian lawmaker has said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told parliament that Iran is not currently engaged in nuclear negotiations with the United States.05 May 2026-11:25
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Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has dismissed claims that Iran seeks a nuclear bomb, saying the narrative has been used for more than two decades to frighten the international community and exert political pressure.24 Apr 2026-10:26
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Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian has asserted that there is no justification for the United States to strip Iran of its nuclear rights, according to a report by the Iranian student news agency (Isna) on April 19, 2026.19 Apr 2026-14:20
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Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto sounded the alarm on Tuesday over the risk that the Iran conflict could turn nuclear.07 Apr 2026-20:58
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The US-Israeli attack on Iran’s yellowcake plant in Ardakan is a flagrant violation of international law, but it will not stop the Islamic Republic’s peaceful nuclear programme, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said in a statement.07 Apr 2026-09:49
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