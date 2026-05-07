Tehran to respond to US proposal

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Iran is preparing to send its final position on a US peace proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, amid continued diplomatic exchanges and cautious optimism from both sides, according to reports.

The developments come as Tehran reviews an American-backed framework intended to halt the war and open the door to broader negotiations. The proposal is based on a short memorandum designed to establish a ceasefire and set the stage for further talks on key disputed issues, News.Az reports, citing Voice of Emirates.

According to diplomatic sources, the plan includes discussions on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, easing sanctions on Iran, and limiting aspects of Tehran’s nuclear activities. However, it reportedly does not fully address US demands related to Iran’s missile programme or its regional influence.

Iranian officials have responded cautiously, with statements indicating that Tehran will deliver its official response through established diplomatic channels. Iranian representatives have repeatedly stressed that their position will be based on national interests and existing proposals already submitted in mediation efforts.

The diplomatic process has been facilitated through intermediaries, with Pakistan playing a key role in transmitting proposals between Washington and Tehran. Iran has also maintained that it is open to diplomacy but remains distrustful of US intentions.

The proposal under review is part of broader efforts to establish a temporary framework that could lead to longer-term negotiations over sanctions relief, maritime access, and security arrangements in the Gulf region.

Despite signs of movement, major disagreements remain unresolved, and analysts note that the next phase will depend on whether both sides are willing to compromise on core issues such as nuclear policy, regional security, and control of strategic shipping routes.

News.Az