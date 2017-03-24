Temperature to reach 18 C in Azerbaijan tomorrow

+ ↺ − 16 px

The weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless and a little bit foggy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on March 25.

The Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry told APA that north-west wind will be replaced by south-west wind, it will strengthen in the daytime. The temperature will be 3…6 C at night, 10…14 C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula, 3…5 C at night, 12…14 C in the daytime in Baku.

The atmospheric pressure will drop from 770 mm Hg to 763 mm Hg, relative humidity will be 85-95% at night, 60-70% in the daytime.

The weather will be mostly rainless in Azerbaijan’s districts, fog and drizzle are expected in some areas at night and in the morning. West wind will occasionally intensify. The temperature will be 2…7 C at night, 13…18 C in the daytime, in mountains 0…-5 C at night, 5…10 C in the daytime.

