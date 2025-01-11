Temporary restrictions imposed in several Russian airports — agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Temporary restrictions have been imposed in airports of Kirov and Ufa, the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) announced, News.az reportsc iting TASS.



These airports are temporary closed for takeoff and landing."Temporary restrictions on takeoff and landing imposed in airports of Kirov (Pobedilovo) since 18:45 Moscow time and Ufa since 18:50 Moscow time," the notification says.Temporary restrictions have also been imposed in the airport of Izhevsk."Temporary restrictions for takeoff and landing have also been imposed in the airport of Izhevsk since 17:40 Moscow time," the agency said.

News.Az