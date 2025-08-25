Terrorist attack kills at least 3, injures 17 others in northwestern Pakistan

At least three soldiers were killed and 17 others injured in aterrorist attack on a paramilitary fort in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, police sources said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Operations Asad Zubair said that said that the police along with the FC retaliated against the terror attack, forcing the militants to flee, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

The police officer further added that the injured personnel shifted to the Doaba Hospital.

After the incident, the police gunned down one of the terrorists' facilitator in an encounter after he opened fire on the security personnel. Also, a police search operation is underway after attack on the FC fort, said the district police officer (DPO).

The development comes amid a surge in terrorist attacks across the country, particularly in KP and Balochistan — both of which share a rather porous border with neighbouring Afghanistan.

According to a report released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based think tank, the country witnessed 78 terrorist attacks during the month of June, which resulted in at least 100 deaths.

Among the fatalities were 53 security personnel, 39 civilians, six militants, and two members of local peace committees.

A total of 189 people were injured, including 126 members of the security forces and 63 civilians.

Altogether, the violence and operations led to 175 deaths in June — among them, 55 security personnel, 77 militants, 41 civilians, and two peace committee members.

The security forces along with the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have been carrying out operations against the terrorist and even launched a targeted action against militants in KP's Bajaur.

News.Az