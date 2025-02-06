Tesla begins hiring engineers for Optimus bot production at Fremont factory

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has opened up engineering positions at its Fremont factory in California that appear to be related to the production of its Optimus humanoid robot, the company’s website showed on Wednesday,, News.Az reports citing Investing.

Tesla’s website showed at least 12 open positions, ranging from manufacturing engineering technicians to production managers and process supervisors at its Fremont facility. All the positions were for its “Tesla Bot,” likely the Optimus robot that has long been in development at the electric vehicle maker. The new listings come just days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed that the Optimus bot could generate $10 trillion in long-term revenue.

Musk said the company could build as much as 10,000 robots this year, and that deliveries of the robots to companies will begin in the second half of 2026. Musk also claimed that the bot could cost as low as $20,000 once production became steady at one million units a year, although he offered no timeline for this goal.

The Optimus bot represents part of Tesla’s attempt to diversify away from its slowing EV business, as the company grapples with sluggish North American and European sales, as well as heightened competition from Chinese manufacturers. Musk has also touted artificial intelligence and autonomous driving as Tesla’s future growth drivers. The company had deployed the Optimus bot at an event last year to mixed reactions, with many accusing Tesla of faking the autonomous capabilities of the robot.

