Tesla car sales in France, Sweden reach lowest first-quarter figures in four years

Analysts expect data from France, Sweden and other key European markets on Tuesday to provide an important indication of the group's global first-quarter deliveries, expected on Wednesday, and consumer sentiment towards the brand, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Tesla registered in March 3,157 car sales in France and 911 in Sweden, dropping respectively 36.83% and 63.9% from last year, official data showed. Its quarterly sales were down to 6,693 in France and 1,929 in Sweden.

The group's market share in France dropped to 1.63% in the quarter ending March, and lost ground to brands not accounted for by the PFA, including BYD and other Chinese EV makers, whose total share of the market rose to 3.19%.

Tesla currently faces a number of challenges in Europe. The EV maker has a smaller, ageing lineup while traditional automaker rivals and new Chinese entrants are launching new, often cheaper electric models.

Musk's support of far-right parties in Europe, including for Germany's AfD that came second in February's national elections, also appears to have hurt Tesla's sales on the continent.