Tesla debuts enhanced 'Actually Smart Summon' feature in China

Tesla debuts enhanced 'Actually Smart Summon' feature in China
A Tesla store is seen in Shanghai, China, Feb 1, 2022. Photo: Costfoto | Future Publishing | Getty Images

Tesla unveiled its "Actually Smart Summon" feature in China on Friday.

The autonomous driving feature, available in Tesla vehicles with enhanced autopilot and full self-driving, allows vehicles to autonomously drive from parking lots to a nearby location within the driver's vision, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

It will be pushed to car owners through over-the-air software updates, according to Tesla China.

