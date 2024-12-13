Tesla debuts enhanced 'Actually Smart Summon' feature in China

A Tesla store is seen in Shanghai, China, Feb 1, 2022. Photo: Costfoto | Future Publishing | Getty Images

Tesla unveiled its "Actually Smart Summon" feature in China on Friday.

The autonomous driving feature, available in Tesla vehicles with enhanced autopilot and full self-driving, allows vehicles to autonomously drive from parking lots to a nearby location within the driver's vision, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. It will be pushed to car owners through over-the-air software updates, according to Tesla China.

