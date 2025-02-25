Tesla faces major sales drop in Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla's sales in Europe have dropped by nearly 50%, according to recent data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

Billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla sold 9,945 units of vehicle in January, ACEA's report showed, while this figure was at 18,161 units in January 2024 in Europe, including the EU, the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), and the UK, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Only in the EU, Tesla's sales fell by 50.3% to 7,517 units in January 2025, versus the same month last year.

Meanwhile, battery electric car sales soared by 34% to 124,341 units in the EU and 37.3% in the EU, EFTA, and the UK together.

